Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $1.13 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 437,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $10,819,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2,792.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 260,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:LRN opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

