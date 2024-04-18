Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $779,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

