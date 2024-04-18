Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.