Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 3,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.