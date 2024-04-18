L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

