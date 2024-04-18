Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 335,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.4 %

IR opened at $89.57 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

