Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Given New $4.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3.20 to $4.90 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

HMY stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

