Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Critical Analysis

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 2.98% 2.28% 1.83% Gold Resource -16.39% -15.48% -8.43%

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endeavour Silver and Gold Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Gold Resource has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 199.28%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $205.46 million 2.98 $6.12 million $0.02 127.56 Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.46 -$16.02 million ($0.17) -2.95

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Gold Resource on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.