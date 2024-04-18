Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $708,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,272,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $226.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.41. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

