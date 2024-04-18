Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

