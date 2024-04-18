Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720,748 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $358,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 6,513,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,341,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.