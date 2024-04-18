Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Imprint Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Imprint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.2% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

