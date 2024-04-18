Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,460 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,933,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,109,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,584 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,032. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.