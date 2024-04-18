Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $730,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FOX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FOX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.