Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069,029 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 45,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,502. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

