EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EQT opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

