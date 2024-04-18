Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $749.36. 434,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.