Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after buying an additional 1,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,077. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

