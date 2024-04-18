Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 123,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

