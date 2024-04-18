Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $188.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

