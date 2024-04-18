Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,140 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

