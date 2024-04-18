Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

