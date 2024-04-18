D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $48,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.43. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

