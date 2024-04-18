Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,690. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average is $205.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

