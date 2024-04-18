Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Stake Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $933.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

(Free Report)

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.