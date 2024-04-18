Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Stake Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $933.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

