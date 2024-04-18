Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $23.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NYSE:CNK opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

