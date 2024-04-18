Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $91.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHK

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.