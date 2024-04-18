Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

