CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.32. 271,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,324. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

