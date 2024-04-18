Capital Analysts LLC Sells 57,775 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

