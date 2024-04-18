Capital Analysts LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.