Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.2 %
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,157.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,119,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Put Credit Spreads
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Can Netflix Stock Continue Into All-Time Highs After Earnings?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Planet Labs Soars Fueled by AI Data Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.