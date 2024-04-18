Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

