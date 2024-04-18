Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 19th.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Price Performance

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,975. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

