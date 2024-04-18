Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.