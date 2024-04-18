Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $981,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,404,000 after purchasing an additional 592,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,763,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after purchasing an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

