Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $17.40 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 6.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

