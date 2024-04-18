Archer Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.