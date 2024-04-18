Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.99

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 57760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.