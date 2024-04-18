AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 1,275,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

