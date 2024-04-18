Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,005 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:AESR opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.
Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Profile
