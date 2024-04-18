Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $156.01. 6,741,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,929,264. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $160.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.