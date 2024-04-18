Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

