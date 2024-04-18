AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 1.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 4,197,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,659,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 250,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.