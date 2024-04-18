4,436 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

F stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.