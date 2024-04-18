4,220 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.