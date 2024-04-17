Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 761,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,786.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 677,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 490,738 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 711.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

FREE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 101,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.58. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

