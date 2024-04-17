West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

WST opened at $379.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.91. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.42 and a 12 month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

