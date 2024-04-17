Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of HDB opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
