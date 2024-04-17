Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

