Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.80. 205,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,094,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 47.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after purchasing an additional 342,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,269,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,475,000 after purchasing an additional 302,361 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.